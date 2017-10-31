Cubic‘s transportation systems division has received a $6.5 million contract to migrate the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority or MARTA Breeze Card‘s back office system to cloud.
The company said Tuesday the migration will be executed through Microsoft‘s Azure cloud platform.
The contract also entails Cubic to apply the NextFare central system software for upgrading the Breeze Card system in aims to improve database performance.
“Moving to the cloud will allow MARTA to leverage all of the new storage and security features, while becoming less dependent on often vulnerable, on-premises solutions,” said Torrey Kirby, interim assistant general manager of technology and chief information officer at MARTA.
The Breeze Card system is an automated fare collection system that Cubic developed and delivered for MARTA in 2006.
Cubic to Migrate Breeze Card Back Office System to Cloud
