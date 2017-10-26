Cubic to Update NYC Transport Fare Payment System Under Potential $573M Contract

A Cubic subsidiary has received a potential $573.4 million contract from the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority to build a fare processing system to replace the current MetroCard payment method for subway and bus fares.
Cubic Transportation Systems will design, integrate and implement a system for passengers to pay fares as well as create transit accounts to view ride history, check balances, add value and report lost or stolen cards, Cubic said Wednesday.
The fare payment system will be built to support the use of mobile devices and credit and debit cards for fare payment while continuing to offer a contactless card option.
Cubic will roll out equipment such as fare validators and configurable ticket vending machines across 472 NYC subway stations and 6,000 buses operated by the MTA.
Work also covers platform hosting; hardware and software maintenance; and transition services including supplemental call center support.
The contract has a $539.5 million base value and includes an option to support the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Rail Road through the delivery of additional equipment.
Cubic will work with British government organization Transport for London and financial services company Mastercard on the contract.
The new fare system will be based on a similar platform that TfL operates for bus and rail services in London.
