CyrusOne has begun to offer access to Amazon Web Services‘ cloud services through a private network at the former’s data center campus in Houston, Texas.
AWS Direct Connect is designed to provide a private and direct access to AWS services instead of requiring customers to connect through the internet, CyrusOne said Tuesday.
The data center provider initially made AWS Direct Connect available through its National IX platform, which works to interconnect multiple CyrusOne data centers in various cities.
The new offering will facilitate access to AWS services such as Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud, Amazon Virtual Private Cloud, Amazon Simple Storage Service, and Amazon DynamoDB.
CyrusOne runs 40 data center facilities across U.S., Europe and Asia.
CyrusOne Data Center Offers AWS Cloud Access for Customers
CyrusOne has begun to offer access to Amazon Web Services‘ cloud services through a private network at the former’s data center campus in Houston, Texas.
AWS Direct Connect is designed to provide a private and direct access to AWS services instead of requiring customers to connect through the internet, CyrusOne said Tuesday.
The data center provider initially made AWS Direct Connect available through its National IX platform, which works to interconnect multiple CyrusOne data centers in various cities.
The new offering will facilitate access to AWS services such as Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud, Amazon Virtual Private Cloud, Amazon Simple Storage Service, and Amazon DynamoDB.
CyrusOne runs 40 data center facilities across U.S., Europe and Asia.