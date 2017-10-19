CyrusOne Enters Partnership, Equity Deal With Chinese Data Center Operator

CyrusOne has formed a strategic partnership with GDS Holdings and agreed to acquire an 8 percent stake in the China-based data center operator for approximately $100 million.
The agreement seeks to drive synergy between the two companies and allows both parties to exchange strategies in data center design and construction, operations, sales and marketing, and supply chain customer relationship management, GDS said Wednesday.
Gary Wojtaszek, president and CEO of CyrusOne, will also join GDS’ board of directors.
Wojtaszek said the partnership aims to help customers meet hyperscale ad enterprise data center requirements through collective technology and service offerings.
GDS Chairman and CEO William Huang said the transaction offers the Chinese company a source of capital to expand its pipeline and access to U.S.-based customers operating or looking to expand their presence in China.
