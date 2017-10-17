DARPA Picks 8 Teams for Software Defined Radio Hackfest Event in November

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has selected eight team line-ups for a software defined radio hackfest in November which will be held at the NASA Ames Conference Center in Moffett Field, California.
DARPA said Monday that participants of the Bay Area Software Defined Radio Hackfest include members of the academia, industry and SDR enthusiast community who will perform hackfest missions such as guiding an unmanned aerial vehicle through a set of obstacles.
Tom Rondeau, program manager of the Microsystems Technology Office at DARPA, said that the agency expects the hackfest to develop new strategies and tools that expand current capacities as well as build relationships with science, engineering and technology communities.
The hackfest event will also feature a Hacker Space available which provides members of the community with opportunities to interact and collaborate with on-site experts on SDR-related activities including brainstorming sessions.
A program of speakers will also discuss topics related to UAV, SDR and cyber technologies during the week-long event to offer context and perspective on various issues.
The eight team line-ups include:
- Adversarial Science Laboratory from Assured Information Security
- DeepEdge from the University of California, Irvine, and the University of Southern California
- DROGON from Raytheon BBN Technologies and SSCI
- Fat Cat Flyers from Fat Cat Fab Lab
- Team Fly-by-SDR from Hacker DoJo
- Team Platypus Aerospace from the Aerospace Corporation
- Texas Radio Terminator from Southern Methodist University-in-Taos
- YeS DR from Parsons
