A new Deltek report says the Department of Homeland Security spent a total of $437.3 million on contracts for continuous diagnostics and mitigation and continuous monitoring-as-a-service offerings during the past three fiscal years.
The General Services Administration spent approximately $12.6 million on CDM/CMaaS contracts over the past three fiscal years, followed by the Labor Department at $9 million and the Interior Department at $2.3 million, Alex Rossino, a principal research analyst at Deltek, wrote in a blog post published Wednesday.
DHS and GSA introduced the CDM/CMaaS contract vehicle by the end of fiscal 2013 to help federal agencies build up their cybersecurity posture.
The Office of the Secretary, National Protection and Programs Directorate and the Domestic Nuclear Detection Office are the top three highest spenders at DHS when it comes to continuous monitoring support contracts, Rossino said.
He also noted that Booz Allen Hamilton has recorded $146 million in earnings from CDM/CMaaS contracts since fiscal 2013, followed by Northrop Grumman at $69.5 million and CGI’s technologies business at $67.9 million.
Other vendors cited in the report include DXC Technology’s predecessor – Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s enterprise services division – as well as ManTech International, Knowledge Consulting Group and MicroTech.
Federal agencies’ total spending on CDM/CMaaS contracts dropped from $134 million in fiscal 2016 to $122 million in fiscal 2017, according to the report.
Deltek: DHS’ Continuous Diagnostics & Mitigation Contracts Reach $437M in Fiscal Years 2014-2017
A new Deltek report says the Department of Homeland Security spent a total of $437.3 million on contracts for continuous diagnostics and mitigation and continuous monitoring-as-a-service offerings during the past three fiscal years.
The General Services Administration spent approximately $12.6 million on CDM/CMaaS contracts over the past three fiscal years, followed by the Labor Department at $9 million and the Interior Department at $2.3 million, Alex Rossino, a principal research analyst at Deltek, wrote in a blog post published Wednesday.
DHS and GSA introduced the CDM/CMaaS contract vehicle by the end of fiscal 2013 to help federal agencies build up their cybersecurity posture.
The Office of the Secretary, National Protection and Programs Directorate and the Domestic Nuclear Detection Office are the top three highest spenders at DHS when it comes to continuous monitoring support contracts, Rossino said.
He also noted that Booz Allen Hamilton has recorded $146 million in earnings from CDM/CMaaS contracts since fiscal 2013, followed by Northrop Grumman at $69.5 million and CGI’s technologies business at $67.9 million.
Other vendors cited in the report include DXC Technology’s predecessor – Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s enterprise services division – as well as ManTech International, Knowledge Consulting Group and MicroTech.
Federal agencies’ total spending on CDM/CMaaS contracts dropped from $134 million in fiscal 2016 to $122 million in fiscal 2017, according to the report.