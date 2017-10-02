Kryptowire and Qualcomm‘s cybersecurity business have received a $1.8 million contractfrom the Department of Homeland Security‘s science and technology directorate to demonstrate a framework that seeks to validate and protect third-party mobile applications and services.
The team will test Qualcomm’s Mission-Critical-Grade Security Layer framework that employs the Snapdragon Mobile Security Platform with Kryptowire’s military-grade application security testing platform, Kryptowire said Thursday.
Qualcomm’s technologies business developed the hardware-anchored MCGSL approach in efforts to help reduce false positive security events and uncover advanced persistent threats in mobile devices.
Kryptowire CEO Angelos Stavrou said the framework is designed to extend application behavior, device health and user authentication monitoring methods from the Snapdragon platform to Kryptowire’s mobile security products.
Both companies seek to help DHS address sophisticated threats on commercial mobile devices through the project.
DHS Taps Kryptowire-Qualcomm Team to Demo Mobile Security Layer Framework
