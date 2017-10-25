Triumph Group has received a two-year $22.9 million contract from the Defense Logistics Agency to deliver spare rotary actuators to be used on the main landing gear of the U.S. Air Force‘s C-5 Galaxy aircraft.
The company said Tuesday its Park City facility will take charge of producing and providing the actuators to DLA Aviation in Robins Air Force Base.
Triumph’s Geared Solutions unit will contribute design, development, manufacturing and aftermarket support for the actuators.
The company is a supplier of actuators, precision gears and gearbox transmissions for both commercial and military clients.
DLA Taps Triumph to Deliver C-5 Landing Gear Rotary Actuators
