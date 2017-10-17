Brian Strosser
DLT Solutions has secured a National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance contract to provide systems and information software products to government agencies nationwide.
The company said Monday the three-year cooperative purchasing contract offers approximately 90,000 public and nonprofit organizations access to DLT’s Quest Software and similar platforms.
Brian Strosser, president of DLT Solutions, said the company aims to help state, local and educational customers manage information technology processes through the contract.
The NCPA-DLT contract will run through Sept. 30, 2020.
DLT Strikes Deal to Offer Systems, Info Mgmt Software to Govt Entities; Brian Strosser Comments
Brian Strosser
DLT Solutions has secured a National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance contract to provide systems and information software products to government agencies nationwide.
The company said Monday the three-year cooperative purchasing contract offers approximately 90,000 public and nonprofit organizations access to DLT’s Quest Software and similar platforms.
Brian Strosser, president of DLT Solutions, said the company aims to help state, local and educational customers manage information technology processes through the contract.
The NCPA-DLT contract will run through Sept. 30, 2020.