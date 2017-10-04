DOE Taps Leidos to Support National Surveys on Commercial Building Energy Consumption

Leidos has received a four-year, $25 million task order from the Energy Department to support two national surveys on energy consumption in commercial buildings across U.S.
The company said Tuesday it will lead program management, project control and risk management of the 2018 Commercial Buildings Energy Consumption Survey and 2018 Commercial Buildings Energy Supplier Survey.
DOE’s Energy Information Administration awarded the task order through the EIA Omnibus Procurement IV indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.
The CBECS survey will gather national and regional information on the use of and expenditures for energy in the commercial sector, while the CBESS report will obtain buildings’ energy consumption data directly from utility providers if such information are not available from building respondents.
Both surveys will inform policy planning and predictions of future energy consumption, Leidos noted.
The company will also develop new ways to collect and analyze data under the task order.
Leidos has provided support for numerous CBECS cycles since 2009.
