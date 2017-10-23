DRT to Support USDA Cybersecurity Program

DRT Strategies has received a potential three-year, $4 million contract to help the Agriculture Department‘s Office of Information Security to manage a cybersecurity program.
The company said Monday it aims to help USDA comply with Executive Order 13800: Strengthening the Cybersecurity of Federal Networks and Critical Infrastructure and Executive Order Memorandum M-17-25: Reporting Guidance for Executive Order 13800 through the contract.
Jay Hadley, vice president of DRT’s civilian business unit, said the company has supported program management, strategic communications, budget, acquisition and information technology functions at the department over the past seven years.
“We are pleased to expand our work with the USDA and OIS under this new contract to transform USDA’s cybersecurity approach,” Hadley added.
