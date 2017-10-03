Project Performance Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Data Systems Analysts, has received a potential seven-year, $5 million subcontract from Performa USA to support the modernization of a technology platform used to manage the state of Maryland’s government budgeting functions.
PPC said Sept. 21 it will help build the Maryland Enterprise Budget System‘s core functionality within the Amazon Web Services cloud platform as well as provide operations and maintenance support services for MD EBS.
The EBS Peplacement Project aims to implement a new system designed to simplify the state’s budget analysis, preparation and development, multiple fund processing and capital project management processes.
PPC noted an updated EBS system will also offer a single standard interface for budget submissions and function as a central warehouse for budget requests.
Paul Strasser, president and CEO of PPC, said the contract adds to the company’s portfolio of agile development and cloud-based legacy system modernization projects.
DSA Subsidiary to Help Update Maryland’s Enterprise Budget System; Paul Strasser Comments
