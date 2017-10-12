DynCorp Issued $75M Contract Change Order to Support US Relief Operations in Puerto Rico

DynCorp International has received a contract change order worth an estimated $75 million to provide base camp support over the next three months for U.S. military and civilian personnel conducting relief operations in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.
The change order from the Army Contracting Command – Rock Island under the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program IV vehicle calls for support to Defense Department armed forces, the National Guard, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and first responders, DynCorp said Wednesday.
The award will facilitate the provision of supplies and incidentals as well as camp construction, management and oversight services for a 1,000-man camp in Aguadilla, a 1,500-man camp at the former Naval Air Station Roosevelt Roads as well as a potential additional camp in Ponce.
Rob Tillery, vice president for LOGCAP IV at DynCorp, said the company expects the first camp to be in operation soon.
LOGCAP is a U.S. Army regulatory program designed to aid U.S. and allied forces with contracted logistics and support services.
