DynCorp to Deliver Equipment Related Services for Army TACOM Services

DynCorp International has received a potential $14.5 million contract to deliver equipment related services in support of U.S. Army TACOM Strategic Services Solutions.
The contract entails the company to contribute qualified personnel, general mechanics tool kits and site supervision to Army TRADOC training locations in Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina and Virginia, DynCorp said Monday.
The order holds a one-year base period and four option years.
“With this new Order, DI is pleased to increase our relationship with the U.S. Contracting Command in Warren, where DI has been the incumbent on the TS3-ERS Medium Tactical Vehicle (MTV) Order since February 2013,” said Randy Bockenstedt, senior vice president and general manager at DynCorp’s DynLogistics unit.
The award was issued the U.S. Army Contracting Command in Warren, Michigan.
Dyncorp began work on Aug. 7.
