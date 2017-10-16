Engility Secures $63M in USAF Medical Coding Support Task Orders; Lynn Dugle Comments

Lynn Dugle
Engility has received six task orders worth up to $63 million combined to provide a range of support services to the U.S. Air Force‘s Medical Coding Program Office.
The company said Monday it will support medical coding, training, compliance and healthcare informatics programs at 14 USAF bases across the country.
“We look forward to bringing to bear the breadth and depth of our coding and data analysis expertise to benefit the warfighter,” said Engility’s CEO Lynn Dugle, an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s 2017 Wash100.
The company also seeks to help the Air Force Medical Service enhance workload, reimbursement, provider currency, decision support, population health and disability services.
Engility also currently supports multiple healthcare programs at the Defense Health Agency, Military Health System and Department of Veterans Affairs.
