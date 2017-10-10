Engility has won a potential five-year, $28 million contract to help the Defense Department‘s Damage Assessment Management Office and Joint Acquisition Protection and Exploitation Cell prevent foreign exploitation of key acquisition programs, technology networks and controlled technical information.
The company said Tuesday it will also help counterintelligence, intelligence and law enforcement departments and agencies examine any data exploitation in military systems.
“Protecting our weapons systems from foreign hackers is critical to preserving our national security,” said Engility CEO Lynn Dugle.
“We value this opportunity to partner with the DOD to enhance the safety of the warfighter, improve the resilience of our defense systems, and deter, deny and disrupt all cyberattacks,” added Dugle, an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017.
The contract contains one base year and four option years.
Engility will also work with Systems Planning and Analysis to perform contract work.
Engility to Support DoD Technical Data, Network Security Efforts; Lynn Dugle Comments
Engility has won a potential five-year, $28 million contract to help the Defense Department‘s Damage Assessment Management Office and Joint Acquisition Protection and Exploitation Cell prevent foreign exploitation of key acquisition programs, technology networks and controlled technical information.
The company said Tuesday it will also help counterintelligence, intelligence and law enforcement departments and agencies examine any data exploitation in military systems.
“Protecting our weapons systems from foreign hackers is critical to preserving our national security,” said Engility CEO Lynn Dugle.
“We value this opportunity to partner with the DOD to enhance the safety of the warfighter, improve the resilience of our defense systems, and deter, deny and disrupt all cyberattacks,” added Dugle, an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017.
The contract contains one base year and four option years.
Engility will also work with Systems Planning and Analysis to perform contract work.