Lynn Dugle
Engility has secured a five-year, $10 million contract with the Defense Health Agency to help integrate the Military Health System‘s business and clinical processes.
The company said Thursday its team of healthcare experts, analysts and practitioners will collaborate with service branches and federal agencies in efforts to transform military care delivery.
“Delivering integrated, affordable, and high quality health services to our men and women in uniform is a top priority for Engility and the DHA.” said Engility CEO Lynn Dugle.
Dugle, an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017, added the company aims to offer strategies for DHA to modernize the U.S. military’s healthcare services and engage stakeholders.
The company will work to develop methods for the establishment and management of primary care, surgical, complex pediatrics and behavioral health services across MHS.
Engility also seeks to help DHA address warfighter healthcare needs through meetings with multiple task forces, boards, committees and councils at the departments of Veterans Affairs and Defense.
Engility Wins DHA Contract to Support Military Health System Process Integration; Lynn Dugle Comments
Lynn Dugle
Engility has secured a five-year, $10 million contract with the Defense Health Agency to help integrate the Military Health System‘s business and clinical processes.
The company said Thursday its team of healthcare experts, analysts and practitioners will collaborate with service branches and federal agencies in efforts to transform military care delivery.
“Delivering integrated, affordable, and high quality health services to our men and women in uniform is a top priority for Engility and the DHA.” said Engility CEO Lynn Dugle.
Dugle, an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017, added the company aims to offer strategies for DHA to modernize the U.S. military’s healthcare services and engage stakeholders.
The company will work to develop methods for the establishment and management of primary care, surgical, complex pediatrics and behavioral health services across MHS.
Engility also seeks to help DHA address warfighter healthcare needs through meetings with multiple task forces, boards, committees and councils at the departments of Veterans Affairs and Defense.