Engility has secured a potential five-year, $14 million contract from the Defense Intelligence Agency to provide multimedia analysis and reporting services to an audio-video forensics laboratory managed by DIA’s National Media Exploitation Center.
The company said Monday it will support AVFL in the operation and maintenance of a virtualized information technology system that supports more than 30 DIA research and development projects.
“Our team is working with the DIA to introduce new technologies, tactics, techniques and procedures that allow our nation’s defenders to better anticipate and address threats,” said Engility CEO Lynn Dugle.
NMEC works to extract and analyze multimedia content such as location data from a personal navigation system.
Engility has supported digital forensic programs that support intelligence community, defense, homeland security and law enforcement operations since 2011.
The recompete contract has one base year along with four option years.
Engility Wins DIA Digital Forensics Recompete; Lynn Dugle Comments
