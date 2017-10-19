Eric Joseph Receives ExecutiveBiz’s 2017 Top 10 GovCon Executive Recruiter Award

ExecutiveBiz is pleased to name Eric Joseph, Partner-in-Charge at Heidrick & Struggles, as a recipient of its 2017 Top 10 GovCon Executive Recruiter Award.
J. Eric Joseph is the partner in charge in Heidrick & Struggles’ Washington, D.C. office. He is a member of the Global Technology & Services Practice and serves as the sector leader for the Services Practice, which includes IT services & outsourcing, business services, and consulting & advisory. Eric also leads the North American Education, Non Profit and Social Enterprise Practice, which supports a wide range of mission-driven organizations, education entities of all kinds, associations, cultural institutions, NGOs, and foundations.
Eric has led a variety of engagements, including numerous chief executive officer, board of director and senior executive search assignments for some of the firm’s most strategic global clients. In addition to his education, nonprofit, and technology work, Eric also has extensive experience helping top private equity firms with CEO transitions for private and public companies.
Prior to joining Heidrick & Struggles, Eric held numerous roles in management consulting with Accenture and Perspective Technology Corporation. Throughout his earlier career, he specialized in organization change management and technology implementation.
Education:Eric received a bachelor of arts degree from Washington & Lee University, in Lexington, Virginia.
