Simon Group Holdings‘ ETI Tech subsidiary has received a potential three-year, $17.4 million contract from the Defense Logistics Agency to manufacture passenger seats for the U.S. Air Force‘s C-5 Galaxy transport aircraft.
ETI and its predecessor company have supported C5 modernization and refurbishment efforts over the past three decades, Simon Group Holdings said Friday.
The contract contains a two-year base period along with a one-year option.
C-5 is a strategic airlifter manufactured by Lockheed Martin and designed to carry up to five helicopters or six mine resistant ambush protected vehicles.
Englewood, Ohio-based ETI produces flight hardware parts and ground support equipment for fixed- and rotary-wing as well as unmanned aerial vehicle platforms.
ETI Tech to Produce C-5 Galaxy Passenger Seats for Air Force
