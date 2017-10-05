A European Union organization has selected Janus Global Operations to provide risk management and security services in support of efforts to boost maritime civilian law enforcement in Somalia.
JGO said Wednesday it will deliver security management, regional daily incident alerts, security risk assessment analysis, close protection teams and hostile environment awareness training to the EU Regional Maritime Capacity Building agency in Somalia.
“Somalia’s strategic location at the horn of Africa has seen criminal elements use the coastline for piracy and other illegal acts, and the Somali government wants to put an end to it,” said JGO President and CEO Matt Kaye.
EUCAP Somalia helps Somali regional and federal authorities perform coast guard activities and secure the African country’s coastal zones.
JGO has obtained ISO and PSC-1 certifications to carry out security operations in Somalia.
EU Agency Taps Janus for Risk Mgmt & Security Support
A European Union organization has selected Janus Global Operations to provide risk management and security services in support of efforts to boost maritime civilian law enforcement in Somalia.
JGO said Wednesday it will deliver security management, regional daily incident alerts, security risk assessment analysis, close protection teams and hostile environment awareness training to the EU Regional Maritime Capacity Building agency in Somalia.
“Somalia’s strategic location at the horn of Africa has seen criminal elements use the coastline for piracy and other illegal acts, and the Somali government wants to put an end to it,” said JGO President and CEO Matt Kaye.
EUCAP Somalia helps Somali regional and federal authorities perform coast guard activities and secure the African country’s coastal zones.
JGO has obtained ISO and PSC-1 certifications to carry out security operations in Somalia.