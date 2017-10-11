Executive Spotlight: Interview with Ginger Wierzbanowski, VP of Intelligence Solutions at Northrop Grumman

“While the battle space is constantly changing, our focus remains dedicated to helping our customers achieve mission

EM: Can you tell our readers about your background and how it prepared you for the challenges you face today as VP of the Intelligence Solutions Business Unit within the Cyber and Intelligence Mission Solutions Division at Northrop Grumman?

Ginger Wierzbanowski: I have had the distinct honor of serving in the military for 20 years as an Air Force intelligence officer, as a civil servant on the Joint Staff, and in the aerospace and defense industry, all in support of the U.S. Intelligence Community (IC) and the Department of Defense (DoD). This diverse perspective has given me insight into our customers’ very unique missions and evolving challenges and a vested interest in strengthening the relationship between industry and our customers to ensure warfighter mission success and safety.

EM: How have your roles and responsibilities evolved since you joined Northrop Grumman? What are they currently?

Ginger Wierzbanowski: In 2011, I joined Northrop Grumman as vice president of government relations where I led the integrated customer team for space, missile defense and advanced technology. This role exposed me to the spectrum of capabilities and talent across the corporation and helped prepare me to lead the business development team for ISR. In 2016, when two of our sectors merged, I welcomed the opportunity to take on my current role as vice president for the Intelligence Solutions Business Unit where I lead a very talented team of professionals who provide critical support to more than 20 IC and DOD customers.

EM: Within the current markets that you serve, where do you see the most expansion opportunities? Where do you see Northrop Grumman bringing the most value?

Ginger Wierzbanowski: Our innovative full-spectrum cyber and intelligence solutions support customers across the DoD, IC, and federal civil market space. While my business is focused on supporting the intelligence agencies and DoD Intelligence and operations, a common theme across all our customers is managing the ever-present data explosion. How do we solve problems such as effectively ingesting data from multiple sources and finding that needle in a stack of needles? How do we rapidly analyze and make sense of all that data – in a trusted state – and turn it into a decisive advantage? This is an area gaining a lot of prominence and one that grows more complex every day. My organization thrives on making the impossible, possible, even in an increasingly complex technology environment. Just this past May, two of our most recent solutions – Blue WASP (Wide Area Surveillance Processor) and the Automated Real-Time Maritime Detection and Analysis (ARMADA) – were featured at the INSA Innovators Showcase. Developed by Northrop Grumman, these innovations are helping warfighters navigate highly data-driven systems to rapidly detect serious threats and make the most informed, trusted decisions.

EM: Which aspect of cyber intelligence has gained the most prominence in government/other sectors?

Ginger Wierzbanowski: The power of cyber is continually being demonstrated around the globe and across the US. Capabilities that were once merely a topic in sci-fi novels have become a daily reality. Automobiles to department stores to critical infrastructure have proven to be vulnerable to cyber-attacks and defending against these attacks has quickly become one of our biggest challenges as a nation. Conversely, harnessing the power of cyber provides a strategic advantage to the US and its allies.

EM: Where do you see the focus for cyber and intelligence mission solutions for the remainder of the year?

Ginger Wierzbanowski: While the battle space is constantly changing, our focus remains dedicated to helping our customers achieve mission success. We are providing them the ability to operate in a trusted, digital environment that enables decision advantage. Fundamental to our success is attracting and retaining talent. Recognizing the power of cognitive diversity, Northrop Grumman is committed to building a culture of innovation and collaboration in order to solve our toughest national security problems. A key ingredient to maintaining our technological edge is that we empower our teams to bring all of their diverse perspectives and experiences. That commitment to diversity and inclusion across Northrop Grumman is a key tenet in how we can innovate and build solutions that help safeguard our customer’s mission.

