Flir Systems has received a one-year, $74.7 million order to provide surveillance camera systems for the U.S. Army‘s Electro-Optical/Infrared-Force Protection program.
The Army will implement TacFLIR cameras in efforts to augment perimeter security and safety of U.S. warfighters stationed across the globe, FLIR said Monday.
The company also secured an $8.8 million contract during the third quarter of 2017 to supply Ranger radars in support of the same military program.
Production of the systems will take place at a company facility in Wilsonville, Oregon.
FLIR has produced more than 1,000 EO/IR sensors to support the Army’s EO/IR-FP efforts.
FLIR Systems to Supply Surveillance Cameras for Army Force Protection Program
