Jeff Handy
Fulcrum seeks to expand research and development services and other offerings for Defense Department and intelligence community customers through the company’s position under a $480 million U.S. Army contract.
The company said it won a spot under the Deployable Adaptive Global Responder Support indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, which covers electronic and electro-optic equipment; software design; and technical development and integration support, among others.
Fulcrum CEO Jeff Handy said the company will continue its support for the Army and deliver services to help U.S. warfighters stay ahead of adversaries under the contract.
The Army awarded 10 companies positions under the DAGRS contract in August.
Contractors will compete for task orders to perform services in support of the Communications Electronics Research Directorate within the Army’s Research, Development and Engineering Command, as well as other government agencies.
Fulcrum Eyes DoD, Intell Community Services Expansion via Army Contract; Jeff Handy Comments
