A General Atomics subsidiary and South Korea-based airborne systems manufacturer Huneed Technologies have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore potential opportunities for collaboration between the two companies.
Both parties seek to identify common manufacturing, technology and strategic interests as General Atomics Aeronautics Systems Inc. considers Huneed as its possible in-country technology supplier, GA-ASI said Wednesday.
“We are pleased to begin our strategic relationship with Huneed in developing business opportunities in the Republic of Korea,” said Joseph Song, vice president of international strategic development at GA-ASI.
Huneed develops and markets airborne, tactical wireless communication and control systems to the defense sector.
GA-ASI designs and builds remotely piloted aircraft systems, radars and electro-optic mission technologies such as the Predator RPA series and Lynx Multi-mode Radar.
General Atomics, Huneed Agree to Explore Aerospace Tech Collaboration Opportunities
A General Atomics subsidiary and South Korea-based airborne systems manufacturer Huneed Technologies have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore potential opportunities for collaboration between the two companies.
Both parties seek to identify common manufacturing, technology and strategic interests as General Atomics Aeronautics Systems Inc. considers Huneed as its possible in-country technology supplier, GA-ASI said Wednesday.
“We are pleased to begin our strategic relationship with Huneed in developing business opportunities in the Republic of Korea,” said Joseph Song, vice president of international strategic development at GA-ASI.
Huneed develops and markets airborne, tactical wireless communication and control systems to the defense sector.
GA-ASI designs and builds remotely piloted aircraft systems, radars and electro-optic mission technologies such as the Predator RPA series and Lynx Multi-mode Radar.