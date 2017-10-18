General Atomics‘ aeronautical systems business and the Korean Advanced Institute of Science and Technology have partnered to develop strategies to integrate remotely piloted aircraft into South Korea’s civil airspace.
GA-ASI said Tuesday it seeks to understand the South Korean civil airspace system and its regulatory aspects through collaboration with KAIST’s Civil RPAS Research Center.
CR2CENT offers advice and analysis support in efforts to formulate legal and technical concepts for RPA integration efforts.
“We expect that aligning with CR2CENT and KAIST will help advance the ability of RPAS to fly in Korean civil airspace,” said Joseph Song, vice president of international strategic development at GA-ASI.
General Atomics, South Korean S&T Institute Partner to Develop RPA Civilian Airspace Integration Strategies
