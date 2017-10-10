General Atomics‘ electromagnetic systems business has received a delivery order for spare parts needed to sustain a U.S. Navy carrier’s Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System and Advanced Arresting Gear system.
The company said Monday GA-EMS will support the USS Gerald R. Ford AAG ground-based facility at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey.
GA-EMS will also assess and analyze equipment, perform quality assurance and manufacture and integrate parts at a company facility in Tupelo, Mississippi.
The unit also offers hands-on crew training at a ship-set control labpratory in San Diego as well as test sites in New Jersey.
General Atomics to Help Sustain USS Ford Aircraft Launch, Arresting Gear System
