General Atomics has partnered with the University of Mississippi on a project to build acoustic-based navigation and sensing technologies for unmanned underwater systems designed to aid deep-sea operations.
The company’s electromagnetic systems group will work in UM’s Insight Park facility and support efforts to develop acoustic-based UUV navigation and control techniques, the university reported Thursday.
“Over the course of the past year, we have identified multiple research groups on campus that could partner with GA-EMS to help find solutions for modern needs of the Department of Defense,” said Josh Gladden, UM interim vice chancellor for research and sponsored programs.
Gladden added the collaborative effort will involve the university’s National Center for Physical Acoustics and potentially other campus groups.
GA-EMS plans to initially use 1,800 square feet of laboratory and office space to develop, test and prototype general electronic and mechanical systems and subsystems.
The company looks to expand its work area at the university to 3,500 square feet by the first half of 2018.
General Atomics, University of Mississippi Form UUV Tech Devt Partnership
