General Dynamics’ (NYSE: GD) ordnance and tactical systems business unit has received a $17 million contract option from the U.S. Army for the production of grenade training cartridges.
The company said Tuesday General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems will manufacture the 40-millimeter M781E1 Low Velocity Day/Night/Thermal training cartridge for the Army’s simulated tactical exercises using M203 and M320 low-velocity grenade launchers.
M781E1 cartridges are built to provide a visible signature upon impact even without thermal and night-vision weapon sights and also do not include fuzes and explosives in efforts to make them safer for tactical training.
GD-OTS Vice President and Munitions Systems General Manager Steve Torma said the cartridge will work to prepare warfighters with expanded training capability using realistic battlefield environment practice.
The company noted the training cartridge production award from the Army Contracting Command is the first option on a low-rate production engineering and manufacturing development contract with a potential worth of $97 million.
General Dynamics Unit to Produce Grenade Training Cartridges for Army
