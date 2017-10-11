General Electric‘s aviation operation unit has tested a turboshaft engine prototype built to aid the U.S. Army‘s Improved Turbine Engine Program.
The company said Tuesday that the T901-GE-900 engine was tested throughout a six-month period to evaluate the system’s compliance with power requirements for the ITEP project and GE added that the engine surpassed ITEP performance requirements.
“Beyond the advanced design and hardware, the T901 features the latest diagnostic and prognostic tools with a modular architecture that provides the Army with the flexibility to improve readiness,” said Ron Hutter, executive director of the T901 program at GE Aviation.
“On the T901, additive manufacturing reduces weight by minimizing attaching features in assemblies… Additive also allows for more advanced aerodynamic shapes.”
T901 was developed using advanced manufacturing and high-temperature material technologies previously matured for commercial jet engines such as the LEAP and GE9X engines.
The T901 platform will also use additive parts that leverage GE’s investments on production plants, equipment and designs for the Advanced Turboprop program.
GE Evaluates Turbine Engine Prototype for Army
