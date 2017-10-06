GM to Introduce Hydrogen Fuel Cell-Based Military Truck

General Motors has developed a military truck that runs on hydrogen fuel cells and can be tailored to perform various missions, Defense One reported Wednesday.
The Silent Utility Rover Universal Superstructure vehicle is based on a fuel cell-powered pickup truck – Chevrolet Colorado ZH2 – the company built for a U.S. Army experiment and has a four-wheel steering system and a pair of electric motors.
Charlie Freese, executive director of global fuel cell business at GM, said SURUS has a self-propelled chassis and can be adapted to perform several missions for the military such as transporting injured warfighters and hauling heavy equipment dropped by military aircraft.
GM plans to introduce the SURUS vehicle at the Association of the U.S. Army’s three-day annual conference that will begin on Oct. 9 in Washington, D.C.
