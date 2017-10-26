GSA Issues RFI on Potential Entity Validation Support Sources

The General Services Administration has asked information on potential vendors that can provide entity validation support services.
GSA said in a FedBizOpps notice posted Oct. 19 it wants potential sources to provide a unique entity identifier system and validate certain data in support of the Integrated Award Environment/System for Award Management program.
IAE/SAM seeks to provide federal agencies and contractors a common information technology platform that works to oversee grants-making and acquisition processes.
GSA plans to award a five-year contract for entity validation support with a one-year base period and four option years.
Validation services include address verification and standardization, business legitimacy, corporate hierarchy and assignment or confirmation of the existence of a unique identifier number.
The agency also enumerated several business objectives for the entity validation services contract and those include a method to determine entity uniqueness, help desk support for entities and availability of information assurance policies to protect sensitive data.
Technical objectives include real-time data transmission, compliance with GSA’s and business services platform’s security requirements and service level agreements metrics as well as data encryption.
Responses to the request for information are due Nov. 20.
