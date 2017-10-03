GTS to Continue Common Processing System Production for Navy

Global Technical Systems has secured a $63.2 million contract modification to continue to manufacture open architecture-based common processing systems for the U.S. Navy.
The modification will increase the ceiling value of GTS’ indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to supply the military branch with CPS units along with spares and engineering services, the Defense Department said Monday.
GTS will perform work in Virginia Beach, Virginia, through May 2019.
Each CPS comprises an enclosure assembly and three subsystems, a processing subsystem, a storage/extraction subsystem and an input/output subsystem.
The platform is designed to address computing requirements for Navy combat systems.
