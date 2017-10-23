Harris Unveils Mobile Radio Tech for Public Safety Professionals

Harris has introduced a land mobile radio technology designed to help public safety professionals transmit data and voice communications over a single-band channel.
The XL-185P radio is based on open standards architecture and works to converge LMR voice and date through through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and wireless LTE networks, Harris said Sunday.
The company also unveiled its XL-200Pi multiband radio and XL-185Pi configuration of the single-band XL-185P, both of which the company designed for firefighters, hazmat responders, miners and oil and gas industry workers.
“Public safety professionals need mission critical communications and demand choices that fit their operational needs, budgets and network modernization plans,” said Yoram Benit, vice president of product management at Harris’ public safety and professional communications business unit.
Benit added the company rolled out the radio products in a move to help first responders and utility customers address communications requirements.
The company will demonstrate its XL-185P technology, BeOn mobile application and other converged LTE land mobile radio systems at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in Pennsylvania.
