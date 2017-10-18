Hughes Network Systems has received a subcontract from Level 3 Communications to offer a suite of managed network services to federal customers through the General Service Administration‘s Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions procurement vehicle.
Hughes said Tuesday it aims to help customer agencies modernize legacy information technology networks with the HughesON managed services offering as partner of Level 3.
Level 3 is one of 10 companies that won positions on the potential 15-year, $50 billion EIS contract for telecommunications services.
Mike Cook, an executive vice president at Hughes, said partnership seeks to provide a range of network modernization services to the federal sector.
Cook added the HughesOn platform is designed to employ cable, fiber, 4G and satellite technologies to offer bandwidth coverage for agencies and help them access cloud computing environments.
HughesOn also includes a software-defined wireless area network equipped with ActiveTechnologies broadband optimization tools.
Hughes to Offer Managed Network Services to Agencies Through Level 3 Partnership
