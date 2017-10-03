IAI Demos Unmanned Helicopter Concept for Battlefield Logistics

Israel Aerospace Industries has demonstrated an unmanned helicopter proof of concept the company designed to simplify air and land battlefield supply logistics processes during a warfare mission.
Air Hopper performed two simulated scenarios, including one wherein the platform transported a wounded soldier to an extraction point for treatment, during the POC demonstration, IAI said Monday.
For the second scenario, the helicopter carried logistic supplies to a squadron at the front line located in an isolated environment.
Shaul Shahar, corporate vice president and general manager of IAI’s military aircraft group, said the POC activities are part of the company’s efforts to develop unmanned vehicles designed for future battlefield operations.
“I believe these developments will open many doors for us in local and global markets, military and civilian alike,” Shahar added.
The company developed Air Hopper to autonomously transport logistic equipment to the battlefield and address logistic convoy challenges such as potential ambushes, anti-tank weapons and roadside explosives.
IAI added operators of the autonomous platform can supervise the execution of the mission from a distance that goes beyond the threat range.
