An Israel Aerospace Industries subsidiary has developed a three-dimensional radar system designed to support air surveillance and defense operations in a European NATO member country.
IAI said Tuesday its ELTA Systems business produced and integrated an undisclosed quantity of mobile 3D radars into the customer’s national and NATO air and missile defense system.
The radar is built to aid close-to-the-force air defense missions and detect airborne platforms such as unmanned aerial vehicles, hovering helicopters, low-altitude high-speed fighter jets and low-speed ultra-light aircraft.
Nissim Hadas, president of ELTA Systems and an IAI executive vice president, said the delivery reflects the company’s efforts to develop technology that can integrate with modern air defense systems of NATO countries.
IAI Subsidiary Delivers 3D Air Defense Radar Tech to NATO Member Country
