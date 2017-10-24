IAI to Produce Radars for Canada’s Maritime Patrol Aircraft

Airbus Group‘ defense and space business has awarded Israel Aerospace Industries a contract to supply multimode radar systems for integration into Canada’s future maritime surveillance aircraft.
The Canadian government ordered 16 C295 MSA units from Airbus that will be equipped with ELM-2022A radars from IAI’s ELTA Systems subsidiary, IAI said Monday.
ELM-2022 works to detect, track, classify and identify maritime targets as well as offers a force-multiplier platform built to support naval operations.
IAI noted the radar technology will aid the Canada’s search-and-rescue missions.
The company designed ELM-2022 with hardware, interfaces and antenna that allow the radar to integrate with manned and unmanned models of fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft.
