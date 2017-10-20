IARPA Awards Biometric Presentation Attack Detection Contracts

The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity has awarded four contracts under a multiyear project that aims to develop and evaluate biometric presentation attack detection technologies.
Teams led by Cross Match Technologies, SRI International, Michigan State University and University of Southern California will explore new algorithms, tools and sensors to detect presentation attacks as part of Odin program’s Thor component, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said Thursday.
Odin seeks to advance presentation attack detection technology that will work to identify unknown attacks in a biometric collection system.
Awardees will develop technologies and methods to detect spoofs that prevent correct identification of an individual’s true identity, ODNI noted.
The National Institute of Standards and Technology and John Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory will collaborate to test systems developed through the program.
