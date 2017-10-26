IBM to Help Build Scotland’s Social Security IT Platform

IBM‘s U.K. subsidiary has received a two-year, $11 million contract to build the first phase of a social security information technology system for Scotland.
The Scottish government said Wednesday IBM will also help a new social security agency implement the Best Start Grant and Funeral Expense Assistance benefits by the summer of 2019.
The contract has an option for implementation of two additional benefits after the company meets the initial delivery timeline.
Scotland expects to spend up to $251 million on digital information technology services through the social security system development program.
