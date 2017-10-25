IBM Watson Health has signed with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support research efforts on blockchain applications, Fast Company reported Tuesday.
The CDC has been conducting tests on blockchain technology in aims to develop more streamlined and secure data-harnessing processes.
Shahram Ebadollahi, chief science officer at IBM, stated that Blockchain may support the flexibility for extracting insights from data ecosystems in healthcare.
He added that the CDC will make a succeeding announcement discussing more details of the partnership within the next few months.
The partnership was announced at the Fast Company Innovation Festival.
Blockchain is a software platform used for facilitating security of business data processes.
Initially designed for cryptocurrency transactions, it is now being applied to other data processes in need of high level cybersecurity.
IBM Watson Health Supports CDC Blockchain Research Efforts
