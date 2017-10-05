ID.me Platform Gets FedRAMP Ready Status

ID.me has received a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification to deliver an identity proofing platform to U.S. government agencies.
The company said Thursday it secured the FedRAMP Ready status for its remote identity verification platform a month after it received the FIDO U2F certification in September.
FedRAMP granted a moderate-impact level status to ID.me’s software-as-a-service, public cloud-based platform – Identity Gateway – following an independent assessment conducted by Lunarline, according to the platform’s profile posted on FedRAMP website.
The digital identity tool is a Federated Identity, Credential and Access Management-accredited platform that uses FIDO U2F-based multifactor authentication tools, fraud algorithms and mobile network operator data to conduct identity verification for high-risk transactions.
The platform also complies with other guidelines and standards such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology 800-63-2 and Homeland Security Presidential Directive 12.
“As federal agencies strive to enable digital access to high-value services, online identity proofing is a high priority,” said Blake Hall, founder and CEO of ID.me.
Hall added agencies seek platforms that work to protect citizens and their infrastructure from identity theft and fraud.
