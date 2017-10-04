PV Puvvada
An IDC Government Insights report has designated Unisys as one of the top information technology enterprise companies that serve the U.S. federal government.
Unisys said Wednesday it ranked eighth in the 2017 IDC Federal IT Rankings based on the company’s revenues from government IT products and services.
“We are pleased that leading analysts and thought leaders in the federal IT market have noted the value of Unisys Federal’s focus on innovation, client satisfaction and organic growth,” said Unisys Federal President PV Puvvada.
Puvvada, an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017, added the recognition highlights the company’s efforts to serve federal agency clients and grow its federal government business.
IDC Government Insights ranks enterprise companies that serve multiple industries and generate less than 33 percent of their respective annual revenues from customer agencies.
IDC Ranks Unisys Among Top Federal IT Vendors; PV Puvvada Comments
PV Puvvada
An IDC Government Insights report has designated Unisys as one of the top information technology enterprise companies that serve the U.S. federal government.
Unisys said Wednesday it ranked eighth in the 2017 IDC Federal IT Rankings based on the company’s revenues from government IT products and services.
“We are pleased that leading analysts and thought leaders in the federal IT market have noted the value of Unisys Federal’s focus on innovation, client satisfaction and organic growth,” said Unisys Federal President PV Puvvada.
Puvvada, an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017, added the recognition highlights the company’s efforts to serve federal agency clients and grow its federal government business.
IDC Government Insights ranks enterprise companies that serve multiple industries and generate less than 33 percent of their respective annual revenues from customer agencies.