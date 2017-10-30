Imarsat has selected France-based company Arianespace to help launch a fifth Global Xpress communications satellite from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana.
Arianespace said Friday it aims to send Global Express-5 satellite for Inmarsat into orbit with the Ariane 5 heavy-lift launcher platform within the second half of 2019.
Thales Alenia Space will build GX-5 based on the modernized Spacebus 4000 B2 platform for Inmarsat to deliver broadband services to customers in the Middle East, Europe and the Indian sub-continent region.
The satellite’s payload is designed to generate up to 6.8 kilowatts of electrical power and integrate with the existing GX network.
Arianespace CEO Stephane Israel said the company has been working with Inmarsat since 1981 and that the GX-5 launch contract marks the 10th time Arianespace has been selected to provide launch services to the satellite operator.
Israel added selection comes four months after Arianespace launched the condominium satellite Hellas Sat 3-Inmarsat S EAN using the Ariane 5 rocket.
Inmarsat Taps Arianespace for Global Xpress-5 Satellite Launch Services
