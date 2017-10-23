Intel Invests $60M in 15 Startups to Back Analytics, Cybersecurity Tech Development

Intel has invested more than $60 million in 15 technology startups through its global investment arm to support the development of cybersecurity, analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence and autonomous platforms.
Intel Capital made investments in companies that develop novel technology platforms across analytics, data capture, data management and information security areas, the company said Thursday.
Funds allocated to such startups from the U.S., Canada, Japan, China and Israel bring the total amount of Intel Capital’s investments to over $566 million in 2017.
Intel noted women and other underrepresented groups now lead over 10 percent of companies under its investment organization’s portfolio.
Companies that received investments include:
- AdHawk Microsystems
- Alcide
- Amenity Analytics
- Bigstream
- Bossa Nova Robotics
- EchoPixel
- Eclypsium
- Horizon Robotics
- Intezer
- LeapMind
- Reniac
- Synack
- Synthego
- TileDB
- Trace
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich also announced in September that the company has invested more than $1 billion in startups to help drive AI development.
