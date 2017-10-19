Iron Mountain has received a potential five-year, $6.7 million contract to store and manage approximately 4.6 million patent files for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
The company said Thursday it will capture, pack and transfer all USPTO records from the agency’s current data repository to an Iron Mountain storage facility built to comply with National Archives and Record Administration standards.
“We look forward to assisting USPTO’s efforts to reduce their real-property footprint and associated operating expenses, allowing the agency to focus on mission objectives,” said Michael Lewis, vice president and general manager of Iron Mountain’s government services business.
Work also covers record disposition, retrieval, refile, accessioning and destruction services.
The contract has a one-year base period that will through July 12, 2018, and four option years.
Iron Mountain Secures USPTO Data Storage, Mgmt Contract; Michael Lewis Comments
