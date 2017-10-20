Israel Aerospace Industries and Korea-based Hankuk Carbon have signed a partnership to initiate Korea Aviation Technologies, a joint venture in South Korea.
IAI said Tuesday the joint venture will focus on the development and production of unmanned aerial vehicles that employ vertical takeoff and landing features.
Systems developed by the joint venture will be targeted towards military and commercial markets in Korea.
The signing was done at the International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition 2017 held in Seoul.
The partnership follows a previous memorandum of agreement signed by the companies in January 2016.
IAI and Hankuk Carbon have also collaborated in December 2016 for the FE Panther demonstration.
Israel Aerospace Industries, Hankuk Carbon to Establish Joint Venture in South Korea
