KBR‘s government services arm has received contract variations worth a combined $16 million covering support services for the Australian defense department’s capability acquisition and sustainment group.
KBRWyle will help CASG procure, repair, maintain and update aircraft, naval, communications, radars and land-based missile systems under the contract modifications, the company said Monday.
The modifications will expand the scope of work and period of performance on KBRWyle’s current naval, land and aerospace contracts with CASG.
Greg Conlon, president of Asia-Pacific operations at KBR, said the company has provided program, engineering and technical support services to multiple Australian defense and government civilian customers for years.
KBR Reports Contract Variations for Australian Defense Tech Acquisition, Sustainment Services
