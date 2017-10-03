KBR Subsidiary to Help Maintain FAA Security Systems

KBR‘s government services business segment has received a potential $52 million contract to help the Federal Aviation Administration maintain security systems and equipment at more than 500 FAA facilities nationwide.
KBRWyle will support maintenance of technology platforms FAA use to secure national airspace under the five-year contract, the company said Tuesday.
The company added it will record potential revenues from the project under a backlog of unfilled orders.
KBR has supported FAA over the past six years.
