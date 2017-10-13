KBR‘s Energo subsidiary has received a contract from the U.S. Bureau of Safety & Environmental Enforcement to conduct an integrity management guidance study on the Gulf of Mexico’s Tension Leg Platforms.
KBR said Thursday the Gulf of Mexico’s TLPs are close to reach their original life expectancy and require an integrity assessment on tendon performance.
Energo will collaborate with the BSEE to analyze the TLPs’ integrity management, life extension and fatigue and understanding of un-inspectable components.
The study will be used to determine the continued service of one of the region’s significant energy assets.
KBR’s Energo to Conduct Guidance Study for BSEE
